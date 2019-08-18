Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined While Schaller Investment Group Lifted Holding; Permanens Capital LP Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Boosted by $720,000

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 2.46 million shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 253,620 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Llc invested in 0% or 74,431 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability owns 55,869 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 195,156 shares. 34,688 were reported by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Smithfield holds 0% or 1,420 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 42,208 shares. First Trust Co has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 191,086 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 3.45% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Leavell Invest Incorporated invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Starr reported 180,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 880,487 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated accumulated 2,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp owns 12,368 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 45,330 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blair William & Il owns 14,561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 9,270 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 985,080 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co holds 2,050 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 56,959 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 390,579 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Geode Cap Lc invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.14% or 811,037 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advisors has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fred Alger Management has invested 0.75% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

