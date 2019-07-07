Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Rose While Fiduciary Management Has Increased by $114.58 Million Its Position; American Tower New (AMT) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74M, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 3.82M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Co owns 37,330 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 0.06% or 16,555 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waratah Advisors accumulated 1.82% or 87,304 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 1.73M shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,220 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hartwell J M LP has 16,275 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 84 shares. Diversified Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,311 shares. Tobam has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Twin Focus Prtnrs Ltd reported 1,620 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 196,098 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $116.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 14,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension owns 312,947 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc stated it has 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Fred Alger Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2.16M shares. Voya Investment Management reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.16% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rivulet Capital Llc holds 17.56% or 1.78 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Comm Limited holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,010 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 25,905 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt LP reported 190,896 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. 34,800 are owned by 1832 Asset L P. Aqr Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 19,825 shares in its portfolio.