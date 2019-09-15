Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Cut Its Position; As Lennox International (LII) Share Value Declined, Farmers & Merchants Investments Lowered Its Holding by $471,075

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 57.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 23,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 17,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 41,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.80M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 18,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, down from 20,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 446,394 shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5,987 shares to 33,912 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 281,088 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 4,270 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advisors accumulated 24 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 0.36% or 26,578 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp owns 45,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has 25,440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 42,207 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,548 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.19% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 592 shares. Moreover, Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 32,304 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 79,603 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 48,091 shares to 77,652 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 9,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 74,166 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 8,285 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 31,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Field Main State Bank has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 400,223 shares. 24,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication invested in 2,668 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il stated it has 830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 11,740 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 150 shares.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03M for 16.36 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.