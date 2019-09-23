Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined While Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Position; Cdn Natural Res Ce (CNQ) Holding Raised by Hexavest Inc

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res Ce (CNQ) by 774.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 1.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.15 million, up from 254,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 2.32M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 149,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.03M, down from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 63,742 shares to 501,240 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp Ce (NYSE:CCJ) by 289,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,857 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential Inc (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0.1% or 159,290 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bokf Na holds 39,036 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 44,229 shares. Hartford Co reported 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Principal Group invested in 356,795 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maple Capital Management reported 106,507 shares stake. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 16,861 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,020 shares. 7,635 are held by Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Parkside Bank owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 332 shares. Bryn Mawr Commerce owns 5,840 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 125 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Ri has 12,695 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.