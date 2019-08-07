Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined While Connors Investor Services Raised Stake; Howard Capital Management Raised Fedex (FDX) Position by $572,141; Valuation Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 105,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 86,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.06. About 941,205 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 74,057 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 70,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 1.45M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6,805 shares to 35,025 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,928 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy as the Boom Ends – Investorplace.com” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares to 58,724 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,728 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.