Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake Held by Rivulet Capital Llc; Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $694,527 as Valuation Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.17M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,340 are held by Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company. North Star Inv Management invested in 0% or 175 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Blair William And Com Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Palestra Cap Management Lc has invested 2.6% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Massachusetts Fincl Communication Ma invested in 0.18% or 3.98 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 31,170 shares. 2,112 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 67,698 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Atria Invests Lc holds 2,994 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,479 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 51,346 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10,034 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 1.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.73% or 1.33M shares. Maryland Mngmt reported 13,000 shares. Da Davidson & Communications invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbo Limited Liability Company holds 4.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 171,850 shares. Winfield has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian LP invested in 0.01% or 4,259 shares. Citizens And Northern accumulated 23,430 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.55% or 126.96M shares. Beaumont Fin Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 7,216 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 100,879 shares. Menlo Llc owns 49,915 shares. Seizert Cap Limited holds 0.02% or 4,294 shares in its portfolio. 72,920 were reported by Barry Invest Advsr Llc. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,096 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,084 shares to 3,714 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 21,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,984 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

