Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake Has Raised by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Decreased Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $2.73 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 9,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,035 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 15,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $173.16. About 311,413 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.02 million, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 2.69 million shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $95.24 million for 37.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 37,896 shares to 161,758 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 19,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 23,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $38.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings.