Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose While Schaller Investment Group Has Raised Holding; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Share Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Increased Stake

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 419,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 2.32M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 1.81M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Dollar Tree Abandon Its One Dollar Roots? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dollar Tree Is Finally Ready to Break the Buck – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, McDonald’s, Lockheed Martin, Capital One and Dollar Tree – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.35% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cognios Capital Limited Co has invested 0.86% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 33,950 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management reported 2,000 shares. New York-based Qs Investors has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Voya Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 109,864 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 7,311 shares. 73 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Trustmark Retail Bank Department stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,448 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 71,344 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).