Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position by $10.20 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined While Forte Capital Has Upped Stake by $433,125

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83 million for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,544 were reported by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.13% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 73 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Advisory Alpha has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 106,505 shares. Texas-based Hbk LP has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Weitz Mngmt holds 275,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. 2.32 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Md Sass Service has invested 0.31% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cls Invests accumulated 142 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 700 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,155 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 106,889 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

