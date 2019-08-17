Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined While Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $88.13 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Stake

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 96.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 381,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 395,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Gains in Trading Raise a Familiar Dilemma: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS APPOINTS JOHN MALLORY AS HEAD OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN THE AMERICAS; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83M for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,448 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Howe Rusling Inc reported 119 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 7,045 shares. Amica Retiree owns 3,718 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 276,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Md Sass Incorporated stated it has 18,400 shares. Kistler reported 100 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.20M are held by Scharf Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Bryn Mawr Tru Com holds 0.03% or 5,840 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 173,637 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 179,475 shares to 208,708 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 126,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).