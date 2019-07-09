Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose While Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Upped by $2.73 Million Its Position

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 784,099 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 731,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52 million, up from 716,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $168.69. About 11.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.77 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 2,809 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scharf Invests Ltd has 1.20M shares. 4,357 were reported by Smith Salley &. Iowa Commercial Bank reported 1.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Georgia-based Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Portolan Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.44% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Com holds 56,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amarillo Financial Bank invested in 0.41% or 9,986 shares. Olstein Cap Lp holds 0.54% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 31,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,638 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 93,675 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.76 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.