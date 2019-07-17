Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Kessler Investment Group Has Cut Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $399,776

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Management owns 6,269 shares. 74,616 were reported by Advisor Partners Lc. 24,083 were accumulated by First City Management. Cookson Peirce & Inc accumulated 243,623 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Lc reported 0.79% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc owns 419,762 shares. Smithbridge Asset De holds 34,243 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 143,882 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Duff And Phelps Inv Management invested in 0.04% or 27,100 shares. Cypress Management Llc (Wy) holds 0.23% or 1,650 shares. Frontier Investment owns 7,865 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 4,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 234,933 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Cranbrook Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.37% or 8,000 shares. Arga Management Limited Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Garnet Equity Cap holds 40,000 shares or 4.93% of its portfolio. 19,650 were accumulated by Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 740 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Gru Lc owns 3,035 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Inc has 1.51% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alyeska Invest Group LP stated it has 570,636 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited reported 1,010 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 26,451 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Inc invested in 0.21% or 34,462 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 0.33% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 131,209 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 7,704 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 231,410 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.20 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.