Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut Position; Baldwin Brothers Upped Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $345,240 as Market Valuation Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 24,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 38,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 112,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 104,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 19.10 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 9.13M shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.66% or 130,481 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Victory holds 648,203 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 7,932 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp Inc De has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,010 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 60,057 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 54,741 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 17,114 shares. 189,783 are owned by Gyroscope Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 699,707 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,579 shares. Zeke Advsr invested in 287,140 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Virginia-based Alexandria Lc has invested 1.5% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (NYSE:PNC) by 2,229 shares to 36,151 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,151 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,720 shares to 31,414 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).