Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Lifted Holding by $4.51 Million; Polen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) as Share Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $384.75. About 33,777 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY)

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $101.52. About 168,220 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 301,142 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $728.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.69M for 20.12 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 280 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.08% or 1,705 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And Trust Company holds 0.06% or 1,627 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.09M shares. Shelton Management, California-based fund reported 2,998 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Pcl reported 4.77% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Middleton & Comm Inc Ma has 2.34% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.06% stake. 17,174 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Lp. Schroder Invest Group Inc has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 2,040 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 15 shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.66% or 222,327 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 242,822 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 217,704 are held by Friess Associate Ltd. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 3.41 million shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 0.64% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 3,975 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 5,170 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 1.79 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 21,355 shares. 5.09M are held by Akre Cap Limited Co. Sei Invests reported 0.11% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has 0.35% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 26,578 shares. Bb&T Lc has 27,159 shares. Country Club Com Na stated it has 2,042 shares. Sterling Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).