Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Boosted Holding by $4.51 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Its Visa (V) Holding by $19.79 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1276.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 126,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,788 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 9,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.88M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 344,935 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com. Natixis reported 135,049 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.82% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 38,825 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 28,263 shares. Bridges Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,353 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0% or 75,808 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,050 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.08M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 34,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Partners has 0.19% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.40 million shares. 3,600 are held by Fernwood Invest Ltd. Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 87,545 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,731 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 95,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 18,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,136 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.