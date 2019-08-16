Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Lifted Stake by $2.07 Million as Market Value Declined; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Valuation Were Volatile While Twele Capital Management Cut by $3.86 Million Its Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.32. About 479,538 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 120,724 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 30 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd. 2,951 were accumulated by Dupont Mngmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 187,175 shares. Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership reported 570,636 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 44,855 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 310,230 shares. Fiera Capital reported 277,555 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 88,723 shares. Transamerica Finance Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 8,703 shares. Hl Finance Serv Lc owns 5,608 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. Palestra Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.6% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 757,000 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 2,500 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 614,737 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Com accumulated 983,946 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James Services Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 126,321 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Finance Prns owns 3,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Co accumulated 16,600 shares. Sit Inv Associate Inc holds 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 60,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com owns 208,291 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). L And S holds 75,238 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 10,195 were reported by M Hldgs. Assetmark holds 9,029 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).