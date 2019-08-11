Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Stake by $2.07 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose, Dupont Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 11,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, down from 12,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 204,140 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2.16M shares. Moreover, Ironsides Asset Advsr Lc has 0.26% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,635 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 818,447 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 7,200 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com holds 0.14% or 54,488 shares in its portfolio. Tobam owns 46,363 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,789 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 102,337 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 25,570 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Plante Moran Limited Company owns 310 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cleararc holds 5,790 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hilltop owns 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,484 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 74,065 shares to 139,425 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Global Inc.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.52 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 4,644 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 899 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,029 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Srb Corp reported 815 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Lc invested in 2.82% or 61,794 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 374 shares. The Washington-based Washington Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.75% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Asset invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 3,210 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 1,241 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Lc, a Alabama-based fund reported 33 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 1,844 shares. Shell Asset Communications, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,779 shares. Dana Invest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).