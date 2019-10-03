Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Trimmed Position; Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Increased Position in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by $2.28 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 45,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 2.25M shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 4.74M shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 10,540 shares. Korea Corporation holds 1,600 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.73% or 451,917 shares. Corecommodity Llc has 1.85% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 79,419 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 263 shares. Parkside Savings Bank has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The Texas-based Caymus Cap Ptnrs Lp has invested 3.21% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 1.77M were accumulated by Wellington Management Gru Llp. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 472,809 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 6,005 shares. 74,120 were reported by Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 33,779 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cwm Lc holds 0.01% or 18,578 shares. Quantbot Lp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 696,100 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 326,236 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $119.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

