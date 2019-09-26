Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Its Position by $19.40 Million as Shares Declined; Adirondack Research & Management Position in Sanmina (SANM) Decreased as Market Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 34,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 93,045 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 127,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 312,806 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 181,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.71M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.94M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 63.59 million shares or 0.94% more from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 25.44 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.