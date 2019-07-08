Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $111.52 Million as Shares Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Raised Position by $2.80 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 811,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.19 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.72. About 400,211 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 605,389 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,766 shares to 25,328 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterpri (NASDAQ:WERN) by 84,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Echo Global (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.48 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,846 were accumulated by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 6,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 45,330 shares. South State holds 0.04% or 3,309 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1.01 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Hsbc Hldgs Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 208,499 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Oakworth has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 6,750 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.43% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 17,356 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 9.39M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Starboard Value Limited Partnership owns 4.51% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.76 million shares.

