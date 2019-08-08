Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Position by $3.87 Million as Valuation Declined; Lennar (Put) (LEN) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18M, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 6.17M shares traded or 99.87% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 2,588 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 10,745 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,600 shares. Enterprise Finance Corporation has 63 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Inc reported 390,579 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 3,905 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stelac Advisory Services Lc accumulated 1,480 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.49% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 249,144 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Parametric Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 606,980 shares. 6,208 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Amica Mutual Ins Communication stated it has 26,578 shares. Cibc Asset reported 41,934 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 86,453 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.84% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Qs Invsts Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,944 shares. Long Pond Cap LP owns 3.98% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2.33 million shares. 311 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 7,415 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 3,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 71,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 233,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 915 shares. 9,577 are held by Canandaigua National Bank And Communications. Etrade Cap Ltd holds 12,528 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 12,502 shares. Basswood Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 516,202 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $419.09 million for 9.44 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.