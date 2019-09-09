Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $27.66 Million; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake as Stock Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 73.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 263,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 92,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, down from 356,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.94. About 1.09 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, May 20 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $296.53M for 24.59 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $247.77M for 24.31 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.