Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Declined, Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.35M market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 375,578 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 2.45M shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 24.24 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,038 shares to 108,746 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Conc by 31,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ).

