Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Cut Its Position by $1.33 Million; Perceptive Advisors Cut Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 12,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 55,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, down from 67,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.72. About 2.36 million shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 3.86 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.66 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 422,266 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Llc holds 2,875 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 20,613 are owned by Scotia. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fdx invested in 4,949 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 1.29 million shares. Tru Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 1,781 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.19% or 480,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 323,871 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.23% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bartlett & Limited Liability owns 20 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 162,571 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 5.21M shares to 7.99M shares, valued at $145.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pref & Inc Fund (FPF) by 120,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar Tree And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Apple, Dollar Tree, Charter Communications, Universal Display, DSW, and Revlon â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pacira BioSciences Trades Higher After Joining S&P SmallCap 600 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Dollar Tree Has Life – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $263.02 million for 26.06 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock – Zacks.com” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics: Targeting Primary Biliary Cholangitis And Then Onto NASH – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 265,200 shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $339.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 112,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.