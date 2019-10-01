Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lifted by $7.53 Million Its Stake

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 2.03M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 326,044 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.59 million, up from 282,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 874,000 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.71 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.