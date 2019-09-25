Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $36.38 Million; Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Stock Value Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 11.44M shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone Group Sees Deal Closing Later This Year; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 1.69M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone affiliates to sell 44M of Invitation Homes shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone -1.2% after losing a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone could weigh offer for Cheniere Energy Partners stake, exec says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Financial reported 26,341 shares. Mufg Americas reported 23,323 shares stake. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 23,365 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.08% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt stated it has 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 70,240 shares. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.14% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 48,920 shares. Brick Kyle Associate holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 18,850 shares. 105,498 are held by Creative Planning. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). M&T State Bank Corp owns 94,237 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Liability Corporation, Oklahoma-based fund reported 160,360 shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cetera Lc reported 53,657 shares stake. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 10,171 shares to 9,582 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,651 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Realty Income (O) to Acquire 454 Properties for $1.25 Billion – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Signet’s (SIG) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 23,200 shares. Mason Street Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,883 shares. Capital Growth Management LP invested in 0.6% or 80,000 shares. Hm Payson & reported 8 shares. 70,566 are owned by Quantitative Mngmt Lc. 11,900 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Next Gp holds 650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 302 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,465 shares. 7,030 are held by Architects. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 1.16% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sun Life Fincl holds 193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.