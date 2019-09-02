Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Avenir Cut Position as Shares Declined; As Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined, Atwood & Palmer Cut by $2.38 Million Its Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 21.62 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 470,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 523,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98M shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Contrarian Investors: Multibagger Stocks for 2020 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $207.28 million for 6.94 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach And Com Ltd Liability Corporation In invested 3.92% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.93M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 5,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Texas Yale Capital has 7,704 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 3,600 shares. Transamerica Advsr has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sigma Planning reported 5,050 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 1.51% or 105,552 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associates, South Carolina-based fund reported 5,170 shares. Starboard Value LP owns 1.76M shares. Peoples Corporation holds 0% or 30 shares. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 450,000 shares. Zuckerman Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.