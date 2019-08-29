Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined While Starboard Value LP Lowered Its Position by $88.13 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Boosted Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 42,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 423,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.78 million, up from 380,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 2.41 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 5.06 million shares traded or 138.90% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 3,975 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 740,675 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has invested 1.74% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 41,934 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). South Dakota Investment Council owns 97,300 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Co has 533 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 14,561 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 192 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 59,663 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Cap Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.72% or 420,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 317,557 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,556 shares.

