Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined While Starboard Value LP Has Cut Stake by $128.60 Million; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Cut Holding

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc analyzed 81,712 shares as the company's stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 559,495 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp analyzed 1.20M shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 555,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.66 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 544,726 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 24.68 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.00M shares to 38.00M shares, valued at $826.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 138,361 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $57.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tractor Supply Hosts Farmers Market at Stores Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1800th Store Opening – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Concludes Monthlong Pet Celebration by Awarding Ten Animal Rescue Grants Totaling $25000 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22 million for 22.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.