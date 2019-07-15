Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Rose While Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Its Stake by $483,525; Md Sass Investors Services Cut Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $422,800

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 342,513 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 30/05/2018 – NH Hotel Group Trades 1.2% Higher After Reports of Elliott, Apollo Interest in Stake

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.01. About 246,484 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt invested in 15,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Limited holds 1.01M shares. Heritage Wealth holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 35,469 shares. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 4,213 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company reported 8,128 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 116,948 shares. 64,483 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. 342,695 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.05% or 6.83 million shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 0.02% or 3.54M shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 264,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management Elevates Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to Co-Chief Operating Officers; Kelly to remain as Firm’s CFO – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management funds to buy $1B of investments from GE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Successful Completion of Previously Announced Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares to 522,895 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,389 shares to 111,134 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 22,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (GVI).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.11 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 2,021 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corporation has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 277,555 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 554,227 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability owns 92,694 shares. 110,810 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Intact Inv Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 5,043 shares. North Carolina-based Ironsides Asset Lc has invested 0.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bessemer Gp has 568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust And Company has invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 31,744 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 119 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited owns 5,155 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,453.15 down -114.57 points – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.