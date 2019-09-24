Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Declined While Eagle Asset Management Lifted by $3.91 Million Its Position; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Wade G W & Raised Holding by $470,110

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 94,307 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01 million, up from 89,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 996,055 shares traded or 23.30% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 36,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 915,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.29M, up from 878,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.42. About 1.93 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 11,438 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 38,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fire Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 2,541 shares stake. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Com has 217,704 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 91 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,230 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd holds 38,290 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 2.04 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 110,799 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 67,103 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sei holds 0.09% or 265,700 shares in its portfolio. Next Finance Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 650 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 11,151 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,947 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 81,986 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 327,192 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 349,290 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Westwood Holdg Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Victory Incorporated reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 414,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd has 124,692 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 0.06% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 16,078 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Update: Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Gained 40% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha" on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha" published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,476 shares to 93,837 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,235 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).