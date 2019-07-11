Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Upped by Capital Growth Management Lp; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Telus Corp. (TU) Position by $849,631 as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 328,927 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 128,402 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Alert: 2 Telecom Stocks Yielding up to 5.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Reliable Stocks I’d Buy for My TFSA With an Extra $5000 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Reasons to Buy TELUS (USA) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telus: Is A Crash Looming? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 7.78% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.52M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 12,565 shares to 236,855 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 6,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 100,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $39.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 3.98M shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lpl Ltd reported 45,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Scholtz & Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.77% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Portolan Management Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cardinal Capital Management has invested 0.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Plc has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 35,795 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 144,434 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alta Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 554,227 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 15,047 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 23,771 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree +1.5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Continues to Expand With 15000th Store – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.