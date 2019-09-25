Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Raised by Connors Investor Services Inc; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $509,535

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 11,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 116,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, up from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 672,270 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 7,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 37,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 44,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 1.86 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 32,851 shares to 224,568 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,850 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,170 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

