Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Maintained by Schaller Investment Group Inc; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Position in Discovery (DISCK) Has Decreased by $3.00 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 540,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, down from 660,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 1.10 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $96.93. About 612,503 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fincl Counselors Inc reported 2,549 shares stake. Intersect Cap Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,239 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 526,122 shares. Eqis Management stated it has 5,296 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 16,740 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 495,856 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Raymond James Ser accumulated 28,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 8,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 39,366 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0.4% or 609,617 shares. 46,171 were accumulated by Rockshelter Mgmt Limited.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 57,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).