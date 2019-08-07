Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Maintained by Friess Associates Llc; As Best Buy (BBY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Position

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 544,698 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 308.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 29,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 39,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 9,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 904,525 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 460,194 shares to 102,685 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 173,732 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $29.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 21,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,173 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.