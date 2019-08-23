Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Increased by Rivulet Capital Llc; Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $97.21. About 1.16 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 7,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 292,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05 million, down from 300,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 7.00 million shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,997 shares to 415,002 shares, valued at $48.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 28,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 46,828 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 9,868 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boltwood has invested 1.76% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Intersect Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 38 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has invested 1.78% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1.20M are owned by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Mairs And holds 7,369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 15,182 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cap Rech Glob Invsts holds 1.15% or 33.06M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 20,000 shares. Essex Inc holds 0.1% or 3,166 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.62% or 13,948 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Company has 3.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat, Comp. Sales Up 2.3%; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Remember last weekâ€™s panic selling in U.S. stocks? It triggered a â€˜buyâ€™ signal – MarketWatch” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communication Limited reported 1,010 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 5,190 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 2,297 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt accumulated 275,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Van Den Berg Management I has invested 1.74% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kistler invested in 100 shares. King Luther Management invested in 0.22% or 278,479 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP owns 570,636 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 811,037 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 24,606 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dubuque Bancorp & Co reported 533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De invested in 208,940 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.