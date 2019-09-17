Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Increased by Arrow Financial Corp; Holder Rock Point Advisors Upped Ameresco (AMRC) Holding

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 3,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 8,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.16 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 76,745 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 30,500 shares to 35 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 18,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,040 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 632 shares. Brown Advisory owns 54,550 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 113,601 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability reported 20,985 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 11,151 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.87% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cwm Limited Liability owns 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 24,400 shares. Moreover, Schaller Grp Incorporated has 5.58% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 66,810 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 37,783 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pitcairn Co invested in 0.1% or 9,572 shares.