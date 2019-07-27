Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Rose While Schaller Investment Group Boosted by $4.51 Million Its Holding; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position by $1.42 Million; Valuation Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 75.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 94,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 125,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 811,273 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,017 shares. Cls Invests Ltd reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% or 3,905 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,650 shares. 114 are held by Covington Capital Management. 526,122 are held by Morgan Stanley. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,090 shares. Pennsylvania reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). British Columbia Inv Management reported 45,172 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc reported 120,521 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 6,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 6,370 are owned by Guardian Limited Partnership. 34,800 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Brinker Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.04% or 228,800 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 104,582 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc reported 110,500 shares. D E Shaw Company has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 104,579 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 32,044 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% or 3.52M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 33,440 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 115,600 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company has 0.03% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 121,087 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 14.51 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 890,168 shares. Matthew 25 Corp reported 1.40M shares. 683,800 are owned by Real Mgmt Ltd Liability.