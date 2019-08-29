Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased by $907,725 Its Position; Huntington National Bank Has Cut American Electric Power (AEP) Stake as Share Price Rose

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 7,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 69,858 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 77,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 366,233 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 187,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 196,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $99.61. About 3.13 million shares traded or 47.62% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 278,479 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 23,282 shares. 84,358 are held by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 4.33M shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Com has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New York-based Md Sass Svcs has invested 0.31% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 2,809 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt holds 3,600 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.04% or 5,400 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.17% or 3,668 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Communications Lc holds 0% or 6 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Legacy Cap Prns invested in 2,728 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,500 shares to 446,865 shares, valued at $39.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 31,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RH to Report Higher Q2 Earnings on Strong Business Model – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree’s Q2 Report Is Likely to Be Messy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,383 shares to 17,483 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IEI) by 23,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lmr Partners Llp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Peapack Gladstone Fin accumulated 8,045 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,575 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Inc reported 1.76M shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.23% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 9.17 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.13% or 336,473 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 93,017 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,075 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 3,697 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Interstate Bank reported 393 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 4,020 shares. Hallmark has invested 0.22% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.