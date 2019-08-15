Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Holding by $10.20 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Holder Us Bancorp De Has Lowered Stake by $1.96 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.17. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 36,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.12 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 11.97 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 231,410 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Coatue Llc stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,728 shares. Cwm Llc reported 205 shares stake. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 4,495 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 100,601 were accumulated by Raymond James. Grp One Trading Lp invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Westpac Banking Corp owns 87,545 shares. Md Sass Svcs owns 18,400 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 8,262 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 44,286 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Co holds 110,103 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income And The New Economy: How O’s Tenants And Locations Fare During The Technological Revolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf by 24,604 shares to 209,343 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.