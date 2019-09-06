Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined While Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Stake; As Banner (BANR) Valuation Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $444,798

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 2.45 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 178,647 shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank has 637 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 2.42 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Paradigm Capital Mgmt holds 25,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 855,321 shares. 7,776 are owned by Asset One Ltd. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.42% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 45,900 shares. Everence Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ameriprise owns 497,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Da Davidson holds 9,695 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 839,077 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 3,985 shares.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.64 million for 12.77 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 24.24 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.