Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Growth Management LP Decreased Stake; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Its Stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by $412,938 as Market Valuation Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Compass Minls Intl (CMP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,123 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 137,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Compass Minls Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 87,083 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.63. About 522,214 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oppenheimer & Co reported 0.02% stake. First Personal Service owns 3,127 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cove Street Cap invested in 698,566 shares. 6,242 are owned by Creative Planning. The Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Duncker Streett And Co Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 3,572 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 4,468 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 46,605 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Llc has 37,363 shares. 427,578 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 61,404 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Cap Strategies Llc stated it has 6.11% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Huntington National Bank holds 151 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 53,199 shares to 86,881 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,231 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $452,629 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 10,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,935 are held by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 53,023 shares. Amica Mutual owns 26,578 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company has 430,526 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 2,300 shares. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 275,000 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 3,410 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 25,900 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rivulet Cap owns 1.35M shares. 162,571 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 44,229 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 329,390 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66 million for 24.92 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.