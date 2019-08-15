Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding Has Lifted by Capital Growth Management Lp; Oarsman Capital Has Upped Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 724,064 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 212,088 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 7,750 shares to 7,757 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,773 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).