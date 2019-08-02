Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding Boosted by Capital Growth Management Lp; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Blackstone Group LP Has Lifted Stake

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 1.29M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 365,111 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 9.39M shares. Smith Salley & Assocs owns 4,357 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Peoples Fincl Serv owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 16,339 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 132,289 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 568 shares. Weiss Multi reported 22,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amp Capital has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 601,641 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 5,043 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. 88,723 are owned by Aviva Pcl. Group accumulated 118,547 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech & reported 20,250 shares. 5,868 are owned by Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd. Regentatlantic Capital reported 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,245 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,581 shares. Argi Service Ltd owns 7,238 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0.01% or 166,862 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 125,195 shares. C V Starr &, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Coe Management Limited Company has 0.47% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has 234,241 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10,858 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 500 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583.