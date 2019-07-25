Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Cut Position as Share Value Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Raised Its Holding in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by $3.71 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 597,556 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 244.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 29,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 12,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.86. About 386,364 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 49,352 shares to 15,146 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,300 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by SHAW RUTH G, worth $248,540 on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest reported 564,093 shares stake. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Sei Invests holds 102,014 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset has invested 0.09% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Sandy Spring National Bank has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 76,170 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 19,200 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Beacon Cap owns 260 shares. Sit Invest Associates Incorporated holds 58,425 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 2,806 shares. 5,717 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 18,963 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year's $1.15 per share. DLTR's profit will be $213.82M for 29.58 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

