Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Holding by $88.13 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53 million shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 9.18M shares to 28.18M shares, valued at $30.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

