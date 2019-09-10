Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Boosted Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 29,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 39,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.66. About 475,254 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.07 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $177.8. About 385,420 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia owns 1.94M shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Allstate Corp stated it has 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Steinberg Asset holds 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,410 shares. Main Street Rech Lc holds 0.17% or 2,885 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 1,214 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Interocean Ltd Liability Co owns 17,980 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 1,250 were reported by Cape Ann Bancorporation. Burns J W & holds 32,590 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 1,147 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 0.1% or 2,018 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 29 shares. Fosun Limited invested in 5,090 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08M shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding Inc owns 13,613 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 56,959 shares stake. Rivulet Capital Ltd Co holds 17.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1.78 million shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 1.68% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,436 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 36,935 shares. Maple Cap has 2.56% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 103,620 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 30 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,809 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 782 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Limited Com holds 0% or 68 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 198,444 shares. Guardian LP stated it has 6,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Limited has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares to 15,913 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,410 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW).