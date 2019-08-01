Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Schaller Investment Group Raised Its Stake; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding Has Lifted by New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 2.00 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 6.94M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 25,570 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 2.59M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 198,444 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.67% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 142 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 75,241 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,239 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 19,650 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 110,810 shares. 2,615 are held by Dynamic Management Limited. Tradition Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Davenport Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund invested in 4,731 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 8 shares.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.