Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Rivulet Capital Upped Its Stake by $2.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Lowered by $3.88 Million as Share Price Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 81.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 27,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, down from 34,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 495,856 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Cohen & Steers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiera Cap reported 277,555 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Davenport Com Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bokf Na holds 39,366 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 58,000 are owned by Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Andra Ap reported 58,800 shares. Synovus Financial has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,983 shares. Smith Salley Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,357 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 27,469 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 3,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 1.48 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kirr Marbach Ltd In holds 3.92% or 153,455 shares in its portfolio. 31,167 are owned by Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 297,497 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Moreover, Kames Public Ltd Liability Com has 2.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 717,716 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roffman Miller Pa stated it has 218,129 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Co holds 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 97,944 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 3.42% or 180,970 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 44,477 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 0.51% or 152,656 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management reported 920,850 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 4.75 million shares. Alesco Advisors Llc accumulated 5,777 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co reported 5.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Lc holds 0.24% or 85,757 shares in its portfolio. National Invest Wi reported 10,154 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Advisory Gp holds 6,023 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 88,633 shares to 109,695 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Technologies Inc by 36,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).