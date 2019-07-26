Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Upped Its Stake by $15.55 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Upped Its Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $207.98. About 11.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 148,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 463,830 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,410 shares to 6,718 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,966 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Lllp stated it has 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matthew 25 Management has 8.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 120,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookmont Cap Management owns 1,804 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Argyle stated it has 1,380 shares. 11,500 are held by Cna Financial Corp. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 189,403 shares stake. Yorktown Mgmt And Research has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Capital Management owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,408 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.04% or 8.26 million shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 26,503 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 7,510 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Jefferies Limited Company owns 2,468 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Ser Corp accumulated 63 shares. Akre Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5.64% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 46,296 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital owns 40,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.31% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 347,099 shares. Transamerica Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% or 3,905 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont owns 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,781 shares. Archon Ptnrs Lc owns 1.28% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 58,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,600 shares stake. Indiana Trust And Invest Co has 3,063 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intersect Cap Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,239 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.